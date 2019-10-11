Good morning LSU!

Good Morning America will broadcast live in the quad from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., before College Game Day.

College Game Day will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Coach Orgeron will make an appearance at the venue at 9:45 a.m.

No. 7 Florida is playing again against No. 5 ranked LSU with kickoff at 7 p.m.

This will be updated as more information becomes available.