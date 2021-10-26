Gov. John Bel Edwards announced at a press conference on Oct. 26 that he is ending the statewide mask mandate except for K-12 schools.
Edwards said that this is possible due to the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state.
“I stand here today optimistic, relieved that the worst of the fourth surge is behind us now,” he said. “We have made tremendous progress, and I have no doubt that reinstating the mask mandate was key to this.”
Edwards emphasized that it is important for the measure to stay in place for schools because it isn't optional for children to attend school, whereas extracurriculars where masks won't be required are.
"You can choose whether you take your children to the grocery store or tiger stadium, but they have to be in school," Edwards said.
The executive order, which takes effect Oct. 27, allows schools to opt-out of the mask mandate if they follow CDC quarantine guidance.
“I wanted to give school districts some flexibility on the matter, some additional autonomy, to reflect the improving numbers,” Edwards said.
Louisiana’s COVID-19 cases peaked in mid-August, at the height of the Delta-variant surge, just days after the governor reissued the mask mandate that was repealed over the summer. Currently, Louisiana’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at one of the lowest points of the entire pandemic.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, announced at the press conference that the statewide positivity rate is at 3%, down from a high of 15%.
Edwards emphasized that this action does not mean the pandemic is over. He encouraged residents to continue to mask and to get the vaccine if they have not done so already. Louisiana continues to have one of the lowest rates of vaccination out of any US state despite numerous vaccine incentive programs, such as the "Shot For 100" campaign, which gives $100 visa gift cards to Louisiana college students if they receive the vaccine.
Kanter echoed the governor’s encouragement to follow basic COVID-19 mitigation.
“We remain mindful of our profound loss as a result of the last surge and cognizant that we will remain vulnerable to an equally damaging surge unless more of our friends, family and neighbors choose to get vaccinated,” Kanter said.
While the executive order means that universities are no longer required to have mask mandates, it does not prevent them from independently implementing them. Such “mandates against mandates,” which bar institutions from requiring masks, have been seen in other states, like Texas. For the time being, this is not the case in Louisiana.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard tweeted that LSU’s mask mandate will remain in place through the end of the semester. Ballard said this policy will be reassessed before the spring semester and any changes will be announced on the COVID-19 roadmap website.
“While Gov. Edwards has announced the lifting of the statewide mask mandate, #LSU will continue with the protocols in place on campus, including the indoor mask mandate, through the end of the semester. 1/3— Ernie Ballard (@eballa1) October 26, 2021
Private businesses and local governments are free to implement their own mask mandates as well. Certain locations, like public transit, airports and hospitals, will still require masks due to federal regulation.