Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday afternoon that Louisiana can once-again transition to Phase 3 of the re-opening process, according to The Advocate.
Restaurants and most businesses will be allowed expand to 75% capacity, and bars will get to open again at 25% capacity. Gyms will remain at 50% capacity. The state-wide mask mandate will still be in affect.
This will start on Wednesday, March 3, and will last until March 31.
This is the second time Gov. Edwards allowed the state to move to Phase 3, though he rescinded his first order in November after an immediate spike in hospitalizations.
According to The Advocate, when the first Phase 3 was reversed, there were 1,077 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. This spiked over 2,000, but has since come down to 630.