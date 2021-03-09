Gov. John Bel Edwards and former LSU President F. King Alexander addressed the Husch Blackwell investigation into LSU's mishandling of sexual assault reports on campus.

Edwards said Tuesday that he read the report "in its entirety" and said that he was "sick to the stomach" while reading it.

"I will tell you that I was obviously very, very troubled by that report," Edwards said.

Edwards said it is "imperative" that college students know that they are safe at any university in Louisiana.

"It's a challenging situation but I will tell you that I was mortified when I read the report," Edwards said. "It really made me sick to the stomach, to be honest with you. I am determined that we're going to improve, not only at LSU, but to make sure that isn't happening anywhere else."

Alexander issued a letter Monday to students at his current university in response to allegations that reports of sexual assault were mishandled while he was president at LSU.

Alexander left LSU in December 2019 after nearly seven years at the University and moved to Oregon State University. In a recent investigation by law firm Husch Blackwell into LSU's Title IX processes, the firm found inadequate resources allocated to the Title IX Office which resulted in mishandling of reports of sexual assault during the years that Alexander was president.

Alexander wrote that he was "deeply saddened" by the experiences of sexual assault survivors detailed in the report.

"Title IX is a fundamental priority at all universities, and I am fully in support of regular reviews that assist any university in improving how it addresses misconduct," Alexander wrote.

According to the letter, Alexander created the first internal Title IX Office at LSU while he was president. He said that as president, he required all sexual assault concerns be reported to the University's Title IX Office instead of an outside firm, which was the previous process.

"Given the experiences of survivors documented in the LSU report, I acknowledge we should have moved faster in more fully staffing and increasing the budget for the Title IX office and its efforts," Alexander wrote.

Alexander also addressed the recent sexual assault allegations against former LSU Head Football Coach Les Miles. Alexander wrote that during his first few weeks as president, he was told by attorneys that there was not enough evidence to support termination of Miles.

Alexander wrote that he now regrets not taking action against Miles.

"In hindsight, beyond limitations that were put into place between the coach and students, I now regret that we did not take stronger action earlier against Coach Miles, including suspension leading to further investigation and dismissal for violations of university policy, before I ordered him terminated in early fall 2016," Alexander wrote.

Les Miles out at Kansas after 'mutual' parting of ways The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways.

Miles was let go from the University of Kansas Monday night, three days after Kansas placed him on administrative leave amid accusations of inappropriate conduct toward female students while he was at LSU.

According to the Husch Blackwell report released Friday, former LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva sent an email in June 2013 that Miles be fired as head coach after the accusations of inappropriate conduct.