Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions for Louisiana during his July 11 press conference.
Bars will no longer be able to have in-person patrons, but it is still able to provide curbside pick up.
The mask mandate and bar restrictions come after two days of over 2,000 new coronavirus cases for Louisiana. Masks will be required when entering all businesses; it will be for all indoor and outdoor locations where social distancing is not possible. East Baton Rouge, Orleans and Jefferson Parish had already issued mask mandates prior to Edwards' conference.
Today, Louisiana saw 2,167 new coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths.
The mask mandate and bar restrictions will be in effect starting Monday, July 13.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.