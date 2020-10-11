Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... AMITE RIVER AT BAYOU MANCHAC POINT AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH. FOR THE AMITE AND COMITE RIVERS...INCLUDING BAYOU MANCHAC POINT... MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV. THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED MONDAY MORNING AT 900 AM CDT. && ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE AMITE RIVER AT BAYOU MANCHAC POINT. * UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 7:00 PM CDT SUNDAY, THE STAGE WAS 9.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 9.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 10.0 FEET TOMORROW MORNING. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 10.0 FEET, AMITE RIVER ROAD AND HORSESHOE DRIVE WILL BE IMPASSABLE. A FEW HOMES ON HORSESHOE DRIVE WILL FLOOD. WATER WILL BE APPROACHING KENDALWOOD ROAD AND ACCESS TO PROPERTY WILL BE THREATENED. &&