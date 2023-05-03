The man who was driving the car where LSU student Madison Brooks was allegedly raped was indicted Wednesday on two rape charges by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury, according to a report by WBRZ.
Casen Carver, 18, was charged with first-degree and third-degree rape. Prosecutors said Carver did not himself sexual assault Brooks, the news outlet reported, but grand jurors said Carver facilitated the crimes, according to WBRZ.
Sheriff’s deputies say Brooks, 19, was drinking at Reggie’s in January before leaving with three men and a 17-year-old, two of whom allegedly raped her in the backseat of a car before leaving her near a subdivision, where she was struck by a vehicle and left with fatal injuries.
First-degree rape is the most serious offense of sexual violence under Louisiana law, punishable by life in prison without parole.
Louisiana law says that third-degree rape can occur when the victim, through intoxication, is incapable of resisting or understanding the nature of the act.
Police say Brooks had a blood alcohol content of 0.319, nearly four times the legal driving limit in Louisiana. A person can become unconscious at a BAC of around 0.300, according to the American Addiction Centers.