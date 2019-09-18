If you have class on the south side of campus or have stopped for a food truck snack along South Stadium Drive, you may have noticed new artwork on a fence nearby.
Graphic graffiti, which illustrates what seems to be a person preforming oral sex, appeared on a fence covering equipment behind the Dairy Science building sometime late last week.
Graffiti, especially when suggestive in nature, is not very common on the University's campus, according to Facility Services Executive Director of Facility and Property Oversight Tammy Millican.
Older students on campus might remember the last large outbreak of spray-paint art in 2014 when mysterious infinity signs randomly appeared around campus. The mathematical sign, accompanied with the letter “B,” and in one instance, the word “bound,” was painted onto the walls of Free Speech Plaza, the Student Union, Barnes and Noble, and Himes Hall.
This caused many students then to wonder about the message behind the symbol, but the graffiti currently painted behind the Dairy Science building is less ambiguous in its physical qualities.
While Millican said that there are sometimes long periods of time where there are no instances of graffiti around campus, it seems as though the University is not currently in an off season.
A smaller spray painted mural was also recently discovered and removed, said Igor Matkovic, a day shift custodial manager for Building Services.
“The other day we got a phone call that somebody put graffiti on dumpsters between Lockett Hall and Prescott in the Quad area,” Matkovic said. “We went and cleaned it.”
While the mysterious infinity signs of 2014 have since been removed, along with the recent art painted onto dumpsters near the Quad, the graphic image painted by the side entrance of Tureaud Hall still remains for students to view and question.
While the picture itself is unclear, it has left students puzzled and shocked by its explicit nature.
Mass communication sophomore Anna Ball was shocked and left with numerous questions when she first noticed the vandalism.
“Oh wow,” Ball said. “Why is it there? Like, what’s the point?”
Ball then joked, saying that the male appearing in the photo looks like a popular rapper.
“He looks like Lil Yachty,” Ball said. “This is just a bad picture.”
Students also said that because of the location of the drawing, it is easy to miss.
Accounting junior Jacob Kershaw was surprised that he had not seen the illustration before it was pointed out to him.
“Well that’s a little peculiar,” Kershaw said. “I passed here yesterday and must not have noticed it.”
Accounting sophomore Lindsey Mumey said that the location of the drawing is on her daily route to class, but she hasn’t noticed it before. She expressed that after finally seeing it, she wishes she hadn’t.
“I don’t want to look at that every day on my way to class,” Mumey said. “It’s just weird.”
According to the University Facility Services Customer Service Center, a work request has not yet been filed for this drawing.
Once a work request is placed, Facility Services staff will be assigned to remove the mural, which can vary in time required to return the fence back to its original state. This task could take from one hour to one day, according to Millican.
Although most work orders submitted for graffiti removal come from staff or custodians assigned to the area, if you notice any vandalism on campus and would like to request for it to be removed, contact the Facility Services Customer Service Center at 578-3186.