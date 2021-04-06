Delta Gamma and Theta Chi won the 99th annual Songfest competition on March 28.
Songfest is a Greek Life event that pairs each sorority with a fraternity at random. The paired sorority and fraternity prepare for the dance competition by creating their own choreography and theme. It serves as a fundraiser for the Greek Board of Directors, a group of students who help to lead Greek life.
Kappa Delta and Theta Chi placed third, and Delta Zeta and Sigma Nu placed second.
“Songfest really brings the Greek life community together,” Director of Songfest Hope Quigley said. “It is a different type of way to get to know other people in Greek life.”
The competition looked different this year due to COVID-19. Songfest was able to host 250 people in the Union Theater. This included the sound company, the Songfest committee, the performers and the Greek Board of Directors. The group of performers were each given 15 tickets to divide between the group for a small audience.
“The plan was basically to wait and see what guidelines would be in place,” Assistant Director of Songfest Rahul Wahi said. “Originally, we were planning for a completely virtual event.”
Songfest was presented through a livestream format with a very limited audience. While one group performed on stage, the other groups waited in a separate room in the Union.
Songfest was streamed through Microsoft Teams, but due to the livestream format, the competition was unable to raise money through ticket sales.
“Premier Production and Sound Services did a phenomenal job with the live stream, there were no technical problems,” Quigley said.
Throughout the week leading up to Songfest, there was a social media and banner contest among the fraternities and sororities. Each group created a banner to hang on their house, and a panel judged each banner.
For the social media competition, The LSU Greek Life Instagram page posted a picture for each team, and the team with the most likes was Pi Phi and Alpha Tau Omega.