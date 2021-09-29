Old and new legislation requires LSU and the Baton Rouge Police Department to establish a memorandum of understanding that would open communication on investigations conducted by local police as they relate to students. Lawmakers hope this will help LSU better track and discipline routine perpetrators of sexual assault. Disagreement between the two departments has halted any further steps, however, according to The Advocate. The finalization of the MOU has been at a standstill for at least six months.
The Louisiana Legislature passed a law in 2015 requiring the agreement between LSU and BRPD. Seeing no completed action, the legislature again passed a law requiring the establishment of an MOU this summer, yet unclear communication between LSU and BRPD has stalled the process.
According to President William Tate IV, "the institutions have done their part of it and we're waiting to hear back from our colleagues [in law enforcement]."
However, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office Casey Rayborn Hicks told the Advocate that they have responded to LSU's draft yet have not heard back if their changes were accepted.
On Sept. 14, LSU sent a new version of the draft to BRPD, omitting some law enforcement requests. This version is still circulating the rest of the agencies awaiting signatures for completion.
Completion of the MOU is required by Jan. 1.
Other universities around the state are subject to the same agreements with local law enforcement, and LSU is currently involved in a broader MOU with the District Attorney's office, the Sheriff's office, BRCC, Southern University, and other significant players in the Baton Rouge area.