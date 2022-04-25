Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.