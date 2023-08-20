It’s going to be hotter than hot as LSU students head back to class Monday amid a state of emergency for extreme heat.
The 10-day forecast includes several days with highs at or above 100 degrees in Baton Rouge. Here’s what the National Weather Service says Red Stick residents can expect over the next school week.
Monday: It’ll be sunny and hot during the day with a high of around 97 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat index, or “feels-like” temperature, could be as high as 110 degrees. The low will be 79 Monday night.
Tuesday: Hot and sunny again, with a high around 100 and a night-time low around 80.
Wednesday: You guessed it: hot and sunny again. The forecast predicts a high near 105 and a night-time low of 81.
Thursday: Sunny, hot and a high of 105 and a low of 79.
Friday: Sunny, hot and a high near 103, with a nighttime low of 79.
Saturday: Sunny, hot and 103.
The high temperatures can be fatal. At least 16 people in Louisiana died from heat in June and July, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. And that’s likely a significant undercount, a doctor working with the state said.
As LSU students moved back into campus, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency because of the extreme heat and drought. It’s set to last through Saturday, Sept. 9, unless Edwards ends it sooner.
Here’s a few safety tips from the health department to keep in mind while you walk campus this week:
Drink plenty of water; avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can cause dehydration.
Wear sunscreen with at least SPF 15; apply 30 minutes before going outside.
Wear loose, light-colored clothing.
Take breaks from being outdoors.
Never leave pets or children in cars.
Heat-related illness can range in severity and symptoms.
Heat exhaustion may come with muscle spasms, clammy skin, dizziness or headaches. If you or someone else is experiencing these symptoms, sip water and move to a cooler place.
Heat stroke, which can be deadly, may include symptoms of a fast pulse, hot skin, high body temperature, confusion, nausea and more. Call 911 if you or someone else experiences these symptoms.