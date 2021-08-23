The first day of classes will be a hot one.
The National Weather Service issued heat advisory warnings for southeast Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, where heat index values could reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. The advisory lasts from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The NWS warned that increased temperatures and high humidity could cause heat-related illnesses and cautioned residents to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun as much as possible, and ensure pets have adequate shade and water.
Students experiencing heat-related illnesses can utilize the LSU Student Health Center's urgent care walk-in clinic on Infirmary Road across from the LSU School of Music building.