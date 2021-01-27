The start of the spring semester is here, and so are updated COVID-19 policies at LSU. Here's everything LSU students need to know about testing, vaccinations, attendance policies and more:

Where can I get tested?

As of Jan. 9, the COVID-19 testing pods many students can remember seeing around campus won't be available. Instead, testing will take place at these locations:

LSU Student Union Theatre

Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results can be expected within 72 hours. Insurance is not required

263 Coates Hall

Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Results can be expected in 48 hours.

Student Health Center

Available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Is the test free?

There is no cost, and insurance is not required at the Union Theatre testing location. An insurance card and LSU ID is encouraged at the Coates Hall location. Students are required to bring an LSU ID to check into an appointment at the Student Health Center.

Do I have to pre-register?

If you're planning on getting tested at the Student Health Center, you will have to call 225-578-6716 to make an appointment.

Pre-registration is not required but encouraged at the Union Theatre location. You can pre-register here.

What should I expect during testing?

The Union Theatre site is a self-administered test using a nasal swab in the front of the nostril. Tests at SHC will be administered by a healthcare provider.

How does Random Sentinel Testing work?

Every two weeks, a sample of the student population will be required to participate in COVID-19 testing. Students who are selected will receive an email with more detailed instructions.

If a student is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they should go to the Student Health Center rather than participating in the mandatory testing.

What should I do if I find out I have COVID-19?

All faculty, staff and students are required to report positive cases through the daily symptom checker. Self-isolation periods vary based on symptomatic status:

Those who are symptomatic and confirmed positive must self-isolate until 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, 24 hours have passed without fever and symptoms have improved

Those without symptoms must self-isolate until 10 days after the test was administered

Close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case are released from quarantine after 10 days if they don't have symptoms and receive a negative test result; however, they must fill out the daily symptom checker for at least 14 days following contact. Those who don't comply will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period.

How do I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

LSU is working with the Louisiana Department of Health and other state agencies to bring COVID-19 vaccines to LSU's campus. Students who are interested in receiving the vaccine through LSU should fill out the vaccine preregistration survey available here.

What are the safety protocols for this semester?

LSU is implementing the following safety protocols for spring 2021:

Masks are required

6 feet of distance is encouraged when possible

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Avoid large gatherings

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often

Will there be on-campus events?

Events are encouraged to take place virtually, but some events will be allowed at 25% capacity if the organization receives approval five days in advance from the LSU Emergency Operations Center. Here's the link to request approval for an on-campus meeting.

Is spring break really canceled?

Yes and no. While the traditional week-long break from classes in the spring was canceled to prevent students from traveling, there will be a mid-semester break on March 12 and a 'March break' on March 25. There is also a day off for Good Friday on April 2.

Mardi Gras break was also reduced to one day on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The last day of in-person classes will take place April 24, with finals occurring the week after.

How bad is COVID-19 on LSU's campus now?

Less than 1% of the LSU community has COVID-19 right now. You can keep up with the latest COVID-19 numbers through the COVID-19 reporting dashboard, updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4 p.m.

What should I do if I have more questions?

The LSU call center is available for anyone in the LSU community to ask questions about COVID-19. Call 225-427-1326.