Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. High 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.