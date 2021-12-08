Himes Testing Center lost power Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. as a room full of students were taking tests for finals, forcing the testing center to close for the rest of the night.
"The lights went out and then the wifi went out and then they just kicked everyone out," said business sophomore Emily Sclafini. "They were so rude."
Anthropology junior Emma White said that a worker told the students that they had five minutes to turn in their exams before the generators, which temporarily powered the internet, shut off. Otherwise they were “shit out of luck,” the worker said.
Workers told students they'd have to reschedule their exams or talk to their professors. Many exam slots are completely filled, leaving students without an option to reschedule later this week.
An email sent by the Office of Academic Affairs to LSU faculty on Dec. 9 instructed professors to extend exam windows to Dec. 11 and Dec. 13, "if possible."
Regarding students whose exams were interrupted, the email said professors need to decide whether the student will need to retest and notify students as soon as possible if they do.
For students who have pre-existing travel arrangements, professors have the options to do a remote-proctored exam, a faculty-proctored exam via Zoom or Microsoft Teams or to provide an alternate assessment.
Final grades remain due on Dec. 14 for degree candidates and Dec. 15 for non-degree candidates.
"We are working with the testing center as well as with faculty to ensure that students who were both halted in testing or unable to test will be given an opportunity to complete the needed requirements for their courses," said LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.