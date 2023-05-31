Note: Click here to see the Louisiana Illuminator's original reporting.

The Louisiana House of Representatives killed a proposed constitutional amendment that would have ensured alumni from each school in the Southern and LSU systems have a seat on their respective boards of supervisors.

House Bill 400, sponsored by Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, failed on a 51-49 vote. Because the bill would have put a constitutional amendment on the ballot, it required 70 votes in favor rather than the usual simple majority.

Glover said he brought the bill because he wanted to ensure the representation of regional schools in each system. In an interview, Glover said he was not aware of an alumni of Southern University Shreveport, a two-year college, ever being appointed to the Southern Board of Supervisors.

The bill reignited discussions of the North vs. South divide on higher education.

Legislators representing northwest Louisiana have consistently brought up concerns that the state’s higher education leaders are neglecting North Louisiana campuses.

Earlier this month, Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, blasted LSU administrators for neglecting LSU Shreveport when it comes to funding. The proposed state budget allocated $2 million less for the campus than last year. Administrators explained LSU Shreveport received an extra $2 million in non-recurring funds last year.

“It’s upsetting that LSU continues to fail to provide the resources for LSU Shreveport to thrive,” Pressly said in an impassioned floor speech.

Pressly gave a similar speech last year, accusing LSU President William Tate of not exhibiting commitment to LSU Shreveport.

Glover referenced Pressly’s comments as he presented his bill, which ruffled some feathers.

“You referenced what Representative Pressly said, but that doesn’t have anything to do with the bill,” Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, said.

Glover pushed back on Bagley’s statement, arguing his bill was part of the puzzle to ensure regional universities get the attention they require.

Glover invited Pressly to speak on the bill to clarify his concerns.

The LSU Printmaking Guild develops community for creators, completes national print exchange The LSU Printmaking Guild concluded a months-long, national print exchange on the last weekend of the spring semester.

Pressly pointed out that, of the 15 members of the LSU Board of Supervisors, five are from the Baton Rouge area, three are from greater Lafayette, three are from the New Orleans area, one is from Bossier and none are from Shreveport.

“In order for us to compete with other states throughout the country, we’ve got to make sure that people realize and these boards realize what the needs are of the individual communities where their institutions are located,” Pressly said.