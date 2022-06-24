On Friday, the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision. The ruling allows for individual states to set their own abortion laws.
"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote.
Roe v. Wade (1973) was a monumental case that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. The ruling allowed abortions up to the first two trimesters of pregnancy.
The ruling doesn’t come as a surprise considering a draft of the Court opinion was leaked in May. In response, conservative states set “trigger laws”-preemptive abortion bans-if the case were to be overturned.
Signed by former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a Democrat, Louisiana is one of the thirteen states to ban abortion from “the moment of fertilization” and criminalize the act of providing an abortion. The three abortion clinics in Louisiana will be closing their doors as of today.
Although pregnant people at risk of death are an exception to this rule, there are no laws that state exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Louisiana has also voted to criminalize the sale of abortion pills by out of state providers.
Providers of illegal abortions face criminal penalties, including up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
7,444 abortions took place in Louisiana in 2021. Now, the nearest clinic is approximately 600 miles away.
It’s expected that nearly half of the states will follow suit, outlawing or at least setting heavy restrictions on abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision. In light of Roe’s overturning, Blue states will be reviewing their abortion laws and likely restricting the locations where procedures can be done.
"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," Alito wrote. "That provision has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, but any such right must be 'deeply rooted in this Nation's history and tradition' and 'implicit in the concept of ordered liberty."
The justices in favor of overturning Roe included conservatives Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts.
His opinion stated that the decision in Roe, which states that “the interest to protect potential life,” isn’t strong enough to uphold until fetal viability at about 23 weeks into pregnancy.
“The viability line never made any sense," remarked Roberts, who thought the states should “extend far enough to ensure a reasonable opportunity to choose, but need not extend any further."
The Court’s opinion argued that abortion was not included in the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause, which includes all the rights that are "deeply rooted in this Nation's history and tradition” but not stated explicitly in the Constitution.
This ruling is expected to affect impoverished minorities the most because they already have limited access to health care resources.
The case Dobbs v. Jackson-revolving around the Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy-is what truly sparked the debate between pro-life and abortion rights. According to Gutt Institute, more than 90% of abortions are done in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.
Interestingly, various sources have released polls on public opinion that show that over 60% of registered voters think Roe’s ruling should be upheld despite statistics that indicate a majority of Americans favor more restrictions on abortion.
“With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent,” wrote the three Justices of the high court in their dissent.
Following the day of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, many U.S. citizens believe this is a tremendous step back for women’s rights in America.