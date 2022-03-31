Renovations to the Huey P. Long Field House, a part of the College of Human Sciences and Education, will be completed in the fall of 2022.
According to the LSU College of Human Sciences and Education website, the Huey P. Long Field House was the epicenter of student life when it opened in 1932. It was originally erected in the middle of LSU’s campus and was the center of activity.
From the 1930s through the 1960s, students, faculty and staff would swim at the pool, play racquetball, play intramural sports in the gymnasium, or eat ice cream at the soda fountain in their free time.
In addition to the renovations, Ochsner Health made a $4 million leadership gift to the College of Human Sciences and Education to establish the Ochsner Wellness Center inside the Huey P. Long Field House, according to the LSU Media Center.
The contribution of the wellness center is part of a $29 million renovation that is funded by the state of Louisiana and philanthropic gifts from donors.
Roger Husser, assistant vice president of Planning, Design and Construction, is overseeing the renovations and ensuring the preservation of the field house’s historic architecture.
“The Huey P. Long Fieldhouse history will be preserved with the renovation while also providing a renovated building that is more conducive to the current needs for students, faculty and staff,” Husser said.
The renovations to the Huey P. Long Field House are much needed, as the old field house was outdated and in need of upgrades.
“The renovation of the Fieldhouse is an exciting project which will provide a fully renovated building for students’ modern academic and research needs,” Husser said. “The project will result in a ‘like-new’ building, removing 100% of the deferred maintenance backlog associated with the building.”
Roland Mitchell, dean of the College of Human Sciences and Education, wants people that enter the new Huey P. Long Field House to not only see the modern upgrades but also revel in the house’s former years.
“There are many, many things exciting but I feel humbled by the significant honor we have to restore this LSU icon,” Mitchell said. “We are uncovering stunning architectural features, restoring the terrazzo floors, and uncovering the incredible tiger mosaic in the front entrance.”
Mitchell says the tiger mosaic ties in perfectly with the mission of the College of Human Sciences and Education.
“The saying around the tiger mosaic loosely translates to ‘a sound mind in a sound body’; this was in the original Field House,” Mitchell said. “How fitting that this saying perfectly parallels our college and our mission to improve quality of life across the lifespan. We are restoring this building to its original intent – being a vital place for student life to take place.”
Mitchell expressed his excitement about the renovations and how students will be able to interact with the space.
“From the college lawn to the wellness center, to the ballroom, and to the incredible new classrooms, this is so much more than ‘just’ a building; it’s where future LSU stories will be made,” Mitchell said. “It’s where our students will spend countless hours laughing, learning, growing and forming relationships.”
Mitchell said the field house will be open access with some research labs requiring Tiger Cards for entry. He also said social work and kinesiology classes will be the primary classes held in the building.
Mitchell said he highly anticipates the walkable track in the indoor area of the facility.
“For me, it will no doubt be the walkable track that surrounds the upper deck of what used to be the pool,” Mitchell said. “Once renovated, the area that was formerly the pool will be a college lawn, terraced to serve as an outdoor classroom and gathering space.”
Mitchell also expressed his excitement to walk around the newly renovated space.
“I love to walk. My students and my team at HSE know that I love to walk around campus multiple times a day,” Mitchell said. “I cannot wait to walk this unique space in this iconic building while watching our students come and go from classes, the Ochsner Wellness center and our labs.”
Kinesiology and pre-athletic training freshman Ella Dierks said she and other Human Sciences and Education students were not aware of the progress of the renovations.
“No one from CHSC has told us when it’s going to open,” Dierks said. “I knew when we were touring, they told us that the building was under construction, and projected year was like 2024 to 2025.”
Dierks said all of her major classes had been moved around due to the renovations, and it's unfortunate that no official date for the building’s reopening was broadcasted to students.
“I can’t really complain cause this building is gonna help other years of students for 20 to 30 years, but it’s like they really had to build it when I’m here, Dierks said. “When my class is going through it… I don’t even have a building. What if it doesn’t get done, or what if it gets pushed back?”
Dierks also said she is grateful for the donors willing to make the building a better facility for students. The new field house should provide students with hands-on experience in their field through modern classrooms, workout and dance studios and mock training rooms.
“I’m excited to see what they do with it, and I’m glad kinesiology programs are getting the funding they deserve because I think it’s an important industry, and I think it’s important what young people want to do with kinesiology degrees,” Dierk said. “So I’m glad LSU is taking that department seriously.”