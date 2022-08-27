Although most of LSU's student population is composed of students from Louisiana, the number of out-of-state students continues to grow each year.

In 2021, out-of-state students made up 22% of the university's undergraduate class, according to the University Fall Facts for 2021.

As the size of freshman classes at LSU continues to increase every year, the number of out-of-state students also increases.

The Fall Facts for 2021 also stated LSU had 6,585 undergraduate students with permanent addresses in other states, 1,450 more undergraduate students than the previous year.

With the number of out-of-state students increasing, some in-state students may wonder what the appeal of LSU and Louisiana is and what makes them different from other universities and states.

Business management freshman Jonathan English came to LSU from Hawaii and is originally from Columbus, Ohio. He said he traveled through five time zones and took numerous flights to get to Baton Rouge.

English said choosing LSU was easy because both of his parents are from Louisiana, and his father is an alumnus. He grew up watching the football games and has been an LSU fan ever since.

Upon arriving in Louisiana, English noted that the heat and overall environment were quite a change for him, especially the humidity. He also said he was not used to seeing roaches so frequently.

Not only has the environment been a change for him, but also the culture and hospitality. English explained how welcoming people are in Hawaii and how they are even more welcoming in Louisiana. He believes this is because he and his peers are going through similar situations.

"I think it is all just because we are all in the same predicament, and we are all new here," he explained.

To help conquer homesickness, English designed his dorm to look as much like his room at home as possible. He described it as his “home away from home.”

Digital advertising freshman Chloe Richmond spent most of her life in Virginia but is originally from California. She said she chose LSU because she wanted a change from her hometown and an opportunity to grow in a new place.

"My biggest thing was getting away from an area where everyone knew who I was," Richmond said.

One thing Richmond immediately noticed was a difference in slang. To her, it was shocking to hear someone call what she refers to as a "snow cone" a "sno-ball." Many times, especially with her Louisiana friends, she finds herself using Urban Dictionary to keep up.

“Sometimes I don’t know what they're saying, but at the same time they don’t know what I’m saying,” Richmond said.

Richmond also said she noticed a significant difference in how people dress in Louisiana compared to her hometown. She said everyone is "fully dressed up here," and that her usual wardrobe consists of pajamas.

Richmond also noted how nice the people are in Louisiana in comparison to Virginia. Growing up in Northern California, she was raised to greet everyone and start conversions, but that changed when she moved to Virginia, as people weren't as welcoming. She said that even though Louisiana is different from anything she has ever known, it’s comforting to know the people are so friendly and reminds her of California.

Accounting freshman Tyler Aldridge came to LSU from Dallas, Texas. he chose LSU because he’s been a “diehard” fan all his life, and both his father and brother attended.

While Texas may only be one state away, Aldridge said there are a few significant differences when you cross the border into Louisiana.

Similar to many out-of-state students, the first thing he noticed was the sudden change in temperature and rise in humidity. He also mentioned that people in Baton Rouge dress differently than people in Dallas.

"Dallas people are just more city life. There is a lot of country here,” Aldridge said.