Updated Aug. 26, 11:00 p.m.

The Baton Rouge metro area, including the University, is still under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Laura continues to head toward the southwest Louisiana coast.

Under a tropical storm warning, tropical storm-force winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible within 36 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Laura is expected to make landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near the Louisiana/Texas border around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27. The storm is projected to travel up the Louisiana/Texas border before heading toward Arkansas on Thursday night or Friday morning, according to The Weather Channel.

At 7 p.m. tonight, the National Hurricane Center increased Laura's maximum sustained winds to 150 mph; the peak gusts are estimated at 175 mph. Laura is set to be even more powerful than 2005's Hurricane Rita, which made landfall at around the same location, and will likely become the most powerful hurricane to hit Louisiana since 1969, according to WAFB.

Although the Baton Rouge area itself isn't in the storm's path, residents should prepare for tropical storm force winds and rain bands throughout the day tomorrow, which could cause flooding in some areas.

Baton Rouge is under a tornado watch until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service issued a handful of tornado warnings for the Baton Rouge area on Aug. 26, an indicator of the severe weather Laura will likely bring tomorrow. Baton Rouge is also under a wind advisory and flash flood watch until 7 p.m. tomorrow.

LSU announced today that the University will be closed tomorrow due to the inclement weather. The University canceled Monday's classes in anticipation of Hurricane Marco, which ultimately fizzled out in the gulf coast as a tropical storm. Classes were held Tuesday but were canceled again on Wednesday in anticipation of Hurricane Laura's impact.

A decision about Friday's classes is expected around 2 p.m. tomorrow. Students are encouraged to enroll in the University's emergency test messaging system for updates.

All COVID-19 testing locations will be closed, and students and faculty will not be required to complete the TIGER daily symptom checker for that day.

Residential halls, apartments and dining halls will remain open. Students were encouraged to take the following precautions:

Stock up on several days' supply of batteries, first aid supplies, any needed medication, non-perishable food items and water

Get a flashlight in case of power failure; do not use candles or other flammable-type lighting

Shelter in place as the weather approaches, meaning remain indoors and away from windows, and do not venture outside. The LSU community is asked to take this advisory seriously, as high winds can create dangerous flying debris, downed power lines and other hazardous conditions.

All windows must be closed tightly and locked.

Consider filling your vehicle’s gas tank.

Consistent rainfall has the potential to create standing water on the west side of campus. Residents with cars parked in low-lying areas of campus, particularly on the west side of campus, should consider moving their cars to higher parking areas in the main part of campus.

Nicholson Gateway Apartments residents are encouraged to utilize the second floor and above in the Nicholson Gateway Parking Garage. The surface parking spaces along the back fence line are the most vulnerable to standing water.



WCA, Cedar Hall, Cypress Hall, Spruce Hall, Ed Gay Apartments, Kirby Smith Hall, North Hall, Pentagon Halls and Broussard Hall residents are encouraged to move vehicles to higher areas towards the interior of campus and avoid areas near Alaska Street, State Street and Cypress Drive.

Edwards declared a state of emergency on Aug. 21 ahead of the storms and requested a federal emergency declaration. In a press conference today, he implored residents of southwest Louisiana to evacuate the area today as officials are predicting "unsurvivable" levels of storm surge, which could rise up to 20 feet in some places.

“In my five years as governor, I don’t think I’ve ever had a press conference where I’m trying to convey the sense of urgency I’m trying to convey right now,” Edwards said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.