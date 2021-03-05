Husch Blackwell releases its report after conducting an investigation into the University's Title IX policies and process Friday. The University had initially hired the law firm to conduct the investigation after a November USA Today article that accused the University of mishandling sexual assault cases.
Two LSU officials have been suspended due to the findings from the report. Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry received a 30-day suspension without pay. Assistant Athletic Director Miriam Segar received a 21-day suspension without pay
The full Husch Blackwell report can be found here: