Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.