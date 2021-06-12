It’s often overlooked how much can be accomplished when a community comes together.

African-American studies adjunct instructor Herman Kelly raised over $5,800 May 7 for the Hematology and Oncology Clinic of Baton Rouge to financially support patients going through cancer treatment, including his wife.

Kelly partnered with Coach Nan Fontenot of Crawfish Aquatics to host a swimming event, dubbed “Swim for Life,” at 7 a.m. on a Friday morning. Kelly said despite the early start, he was satisfied with the success of his fundraiser. LSU swimmer Kit Hanley and the Rev. Drew Rollins of St. Alban’s Episcopal made appearances at Kelly’s event.

“Our goal was to help people less fortunate, who can’t afford to go get treatment,” Kelly said.

Kelly said one of his inspirations to enact this fundraiser is his wife, who is a breast cancer survivor and is also going through cancer treatment. He said he knows cancer treatment patients that can’t afford insurance, medical fees or even reliable transportation to go receive treatment, and so he hopes the funds will be used to help them.

Kelly is also the pastor at Bethel A.M.E. Church of Baton Rouge. He said he received tremendous support from his congregation. Kelly is an avid swimmer as well and said God inspired him to start this fundraiser while on a morning swim.

“God spoke to me and said, ‘I want you to raise money for oncology and those going through cancer treatment,’” Kelly said.

Family friends, LSU colleagues and the community at Crawfish Aquatics in addition to the Bethel A.M.E all gave support to Kelly’s mission. Kelly said he is thankful the communities he is a part of helped his cause.

“People have always been kind to my family,” Kelly said.

Since the event, Kelly said the clinic has been keeping him updated on how his funds are being used. He said they also sent him a thank you card and framed pictures of him swimming and his wife with her doctor. Stephanie Hebert, an employee at the clinic, said the clinic is looking for more ways to allow affordable treatment for patients ever since Kelly’s fundraiser.

“We partnered with a foundation, Patient Advocacy Funds,” Hebert said. “To act as a savings account for patients when they needs funds.”

The “Swim for Life” event had seven swimmers in an eight-lane pool. Kelly said he was impressed that there were that many swimmers for 7 a.m., but he said he hopes next time to have a later time to accommodate more participants. His goal was to raise $15,000 and hoped to get at least $7,500, so he believes he’ll be able to improve on his next event.

“Find something in the community that you’re passionate about,” Kelly said. “I happen to be passionate about helping people who are less fortunate, children who don’t know how to swim, people who are going through cancer treatment. I want to help people going through this, because it's a lot of money, and they need support.”