Updated 2 p.m.
The former LSU tennis player who anonymously told USA Today that she experienced sexual violence in 2017 and head coach Julia Sell ignored her pleas for help revealed her identity on Wednesday night.
Jade Lewis tweeted that Sell's statement denying the accusations is a "blatant lie." She wrote that four of her teammates repeatedly made Sell aware about the incidents, and her parents called Sell to express concern. Sell "brushed them off," Lewis wrote. She also said Sell instructed her team to "stay away from [Lewis]."
"These were my teammates and closest friends at the time," Lewis wrote, "and I needed their support."
"A recent story by USA Today suggests Mike [Sell] and I failed to report allegations of dating violence disclosed to us by a parent and former player," Sell said on Wednesday. "That statement is false, as such allegations were never disclosed to us."
"I was betrayed by Coach Sell," Lewis wrote, "and I will not stand by and allow her to deny knowledge of what I went through, when in reality she knew the full truth and simply chose to stand by."
"As details of the sexual misconduct within LSU continue to come to light," Lewis said, "my hope is that LSU Athletics changes course and decides to be transparent and remorseful, rather than continuing to create cover-ups and false narratives."
An earlier version of this article identified Derrius Guice as an individual who allegedly raped Lewis. That connection is not clear, and Lewis is not alleging that she was raped. The Reveille regrets the errors.