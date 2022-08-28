Two kidnappings and an attempted armed robbery where one person was shot occured on LSU’s campus during the first week of the fall semester, worrying students and parents about safety around the university’s campus.

LSU sent an email to students Friday addressing the crimes.

“We understand that it is unsettling to hear of incidents of crime happening on or near our campus. Unfortunately, information about such incidents reported through traditional and social media channels is not always the full story, as active investigations limit the depth of detail available to the public,” the email read.

One person shot in attempted armed robbery on South Campus Drive overnight One person was shot during an attempted armed robbery overnight on South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive, near Evange…

Details about each of the incidents have been limited. Here’s what information LSU Police has released so far:

Friday, Aug. 19: One person was shot during an attempted armed robbery on South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive, near Evangeline Hall. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday, Aug. 23: An LSU student was kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall, and later recovered by LSUPD. University spokesperson Ernie Ballard said campus police met with the victim early Wednesday morning.

Thursday, Aug. 25: An attempted kidnapping took place near Acadian Hall when an LSU student met with a delivery driver after ordering food from a delivery service. The driver is currently being identified, according to LSUPD.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of these cases. There is a warrant out for a suspect’s arrest in the case of the armed robbery.

These three incidents, coming a little more than two weeks after freshmen moved into on-campus housing, sent shockwaves through both the student body and the community of LSU parents.

A second attempted kidnapping occurred on LSU's campus Thursday night LSU police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place on Thursday night near Acadian Hall.

“I’m terrified for me and my friends’ safety,” said Jennifer Cook, a leadership and human resources development sophomore. “We live on campus and I’m worried that one night one of us won’t come home. It’s a terrifying way to live.”

Almost immediately following the early semester crimes, the LSU Parents and Students Facebook group became a hub for concerned parents that were mortified at the news coming out from the university.

Both of the victims in the kidnappings were women, raising concern among parents and students.

“I have a daughter in Miller [Hall] and am freaked out between the news, the shooting and the freaking kidnapping this week!” Tiffany Subach wrote on Facebook.

LSU student kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, LSUPD says An LSU student was kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, according to LSU Police.

The group, home to more than 9,000 members, has become a discussion board to advise parents to ensure their students prioritize their safety.

“The communication response is lacking!” wrote Vicki Tate, a parent in the group. “The presence of police is lacking even after I spoke with LSU [and they] told me there would be an increase in police with blue lights.”

Tate advised parents to call the university and LSUPD to express their concerns, something she has done frequently.

According to data from Neighborhoodscout.com, the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is about nine instances of violent crime for every 1,000 residents. The national average is four, making Baton Rouge dangerous than 98% of other cities across America.

Baton Rouge, particularly the areas around LSU’s campus, has a higher rate of kidnapping compared to other metro areas around the country. According to data gathered by Crimegrade.org, Baton Rouge’s rate of kidnapping is 0.12 per 1,000 residents during a standard year.

Some students and parents have brought up negative experiences with campus police in the wake of the crimes.

“Unfortunately, I don’t feel safe on this campus,” said Kimsey Stewart, a political science and mass communication senior. “I wish I did.”

Stewart said LSUPD has treated her rudely in the past and “made to feel as if a request for assistance was an imposition.” She said she’s heard similar experiences from other students as well.

Paola Colmenares, a kinesiology and Spanish senior in the LSU Parents and Students Facebook group, complained of a similar experience with LSUPD.

‼️‼️ Please read for your safety on LSU campus ‼️‼️ last night I saw an intoxicated young woman being carried off by who i assumed were her friends only for them to be stopped by a random guy who claimed he knew the girl they were carrying. (1/?) — paola 🌷 (@paolacol_) August 28, 2022

“They completely ignored my initial pleas for help since the incident was feet away from campus. They refused to call for backup and showed absolute zero concern,” Colmenares tweeted in reference to a Aug. 27 incident near Raising Cane’s on Highland Road. “I understand that it isn’t their jurisdiction, but at least try.”

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said that LSUPD is improving campus safety for students by promoting the LSU Shield app, meant to help students quickly notify campus police.

“The safety of our students is paramount to us, and we take recent events very seriously,” Ballard said. “LSUPD will continue with their patrols of campus and additional patrols around residence halls at night. These officers will engage the solid blue lights atop their vehicles to increase visibility.”

Ballard also said that they are also working to complete existing plans to upgrade security cameras and lighting coverage across campus, as well as advising students to use the free Campus Transit shuttle and Safe Transport by LSUPD that will provide free rides after Campus Transit closes at midnight.

“One of the biggest messages to get out is for students to please contact police immediately with anything suspicious,” he said. “Whether it’s a big deal or not, let police come out and make the assessment.”

Stewart, still skeptical of the university’s efforts to improve safety, wants to remain hopeful about campus safety.

“I would love to have confidence that all safety and security measures were working as they should to make certain everyone on campus is as safe as is reasonably possible,” Stewart said. “But right now I don’t.”