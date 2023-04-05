The Innovate ticket has captured enough votes to become the first female duo to gain executive office in Student Government history.
The SG election commission unofficially announced the SG president election results Wednesday in the Student Union. If the results are verified, political science and screen arts junior Anna Cate Strong will be the student-body president and political science junior Gigi Powers will be the student-body vice president.
“Overwhelmingly grateful for the support. Overwhelmingly grateful for everybody voting, supporting us, commenting, told us in passing that they were rooting for us, we’re just both overwhelmed with gratitude and honor,” Strong said in an interview after the results were announced.
The Innovate ticket has stressed five pillars: community, inclusivity, communication, sustainability and safety. In the SG debate, the executive pair advocated for a physical space for students to find clubs, phone charging stations around campus and reducing food and cooking oil waste.
The results won't be verified until the pending cases are resolved in the SG judicial branch, which handles alleged violations of the election code. Six penalties disqualify a campaign from the election.
Seven complaints were filed Tuesday with the judicial branch. All three tickets filed cases—and were named as a defendant in at least one other case.
The Inspire ticket, headed by political communications junior Byron Hansley and biological sciences junior Amber Salone, was given two penalties in March after the student court ruled the campaign violated the election code by using a video of people without their permission.
SG elections use a ranked-choice voting system. Votes go through multiple rounds of tabulation. In each tabulation, the ticket with the lowest votes gets eliminated, and the second-choice votes go to the other candidates. The votes keep getting re-tabulated until a ticket receives over 50% of the vote.
A total of 5,336 votes were cast for president and vice president. Challenge was eliminated in the first round of tabulations. Some of the voters didn't rank anyone second for executive office, but those who did had their votes distributed to their next choice.
With the first and second round combined, Innovate captured the executive office with 2,856 votes, winning 57.3%. The Inspire ticket had 2,129 votes.
“Just getting the student vote is an honor in and of itself,” Powers said.
This year, in the first election where students had two days to vote instead of one, 5,600 students cast a ballot. Despite this, voter turnout decreased from last year. The 2022 spring election brought in 7,196 votes, and the 2021 spring election brought in 5,207 votes.
Political science, psychology and sociology sophomore John Sweat, a senator for the college of Humanities and Social Sciences, said he thinks the reduced voter turnout was probably caused by reduced campaign spending, now capped at $4,000.
Sweat said this wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, since in previous years before the cap campaigns were spending “extravagant” amounts of money on dunk tanks and food in an effort to draw in voters.
“I don’t think it’s something to worry too much about. It wasn't as low as we thought it would be, the projected numbers were a lot lower than 5,600—that’s pretty good considering all things,” Sweat said.
Mechanical engineering senior Colin Raby, a senator for the College of Engineering, said the turnout was still higher than average. He said the high turnout SG saw in the 2022 election was a “recent blip,” but election turnout is still moving in the right direction.
“All of the campaigns were adjusting to new spending rules, so obviously that did impact a little bit of who they were able to reach, but the hope is that the people they did reach really cared about the issues and really cared about the ticket and that maybe there was less voting because someone gave them a sandwich,” Raby said.
Here are the student Senate results:
College of Agriculture
Innovate - Ella Paddock
Inspire - Taylor Kennedy
Challenge - Charlie Hebert
College of Art and Design
Inspire - Lillian Bourgeois (Full-Seat)
Challenge - Molly Fann (Full-Seat)
Ava Maslyk (Half-Seat)
College of Business
Challenge - Tyler Ginn
Innovate - Emma Bruney
Inspire - Brian Gage
College of Coast and Environment
Innovate - Rachel Morgan (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Dakota Sievers (Half-Seat)
College of Engineering
Inspire - Trevor Cupit (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Emma Champagne (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Mohamad Habib (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Calvin Feldt (Full-Seat)
Graduate School
Grad Gold - Jacobo Aldrighetti (Full-Seat)
Grad Gold - Alicia Cerquone (Full- Seat)
Grad Gold - Pham Phuong Uyen Diep (Full-Seat)
Grad Gold - Md Tanvir Ahmed Sarkar (Full-Seat)
College of Human Sciences and Education
Innovate - Caroline Rowell (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Rachel Sheppard (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Lily Small (Full-Seat)
Challenge - Abigail Gremillion (Half-Seat)
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Inspire - Nichole Monceaux (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Kayla Guillory (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Madison Reynolds (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Ava Ryder (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Cartie Whitelaw (Half-Seat)
College of Mass Communication
Innovate - Emma Long (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Margaux Ward (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Yoali Angeles (Half-Seat)
College of Science
Innovate - Dhriti Shastri (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Rami Abdalla (Full-Seat)
Challenge - Samantha Bell (Full-Seat)
UCAC
Innovate - Maci Pace (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Jazlyn Gladney (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Jayden Bates (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Cloe Edwards (Full-Seat)
UCFY
Inspire - Chloe Berry (Full-Seat)
Innovate - An Tra (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Emma Miller (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Taylor Davlin (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Avery Williams (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Zachary Darling (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Samya Chin (Full-Seat)
Inspire - Samaria Peters (Full-Seat)
Innovate - Gabriel Freedman (Full-Seat)
Avery Watts (Full Seat)
Inspire - Kennedy Bissant (Full Seat)
Innovate - Lucrezia Tomassetti (Full-Seat)