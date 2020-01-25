Many would call Walt Disney World the "happiest place on earth," but those students who choose to participate in the Disney College Program should prepare themselves for 5 to 7 months of hard work.
Disney's website states the program offers students the opportunity to gain valuable, on-the-job experience, participate in college coursework and potentially meet and live with people from all over the world.
Many who attend the program document their experiences on social media, and recall less positive experiences.
One YouTuber, Tara (@tarafied), worked on the custodial staff and once had to clean up a puddle of vomit that “smelled like cheese.”
Asia Casiño, a sociology junior at the University of Arizona, took part in the DCP during her gap year in 2018. She worked in the quick service food and beverage role for eight months before becoming an entertainment cast member.
Casiño still works with Disney and has benefited from the Disney Aspire Fellowship, which helps cover the rest of her degree costs. Having played many different “roles” around Disney World, she recounted that some roles had better work conditions.
“We had it really good in entertainment, better than we did in quick service,” Casiño said.
However, many LSU students have had rewarding experiences working there.
LSU marketing alumna Lainey Eddlemon worked in the quick service food and beverage role for an average of 40 hours a week.
“I graduated in May [2019] and used it as a semester to figure things out,” Eddlemon said.
When asked how the program could better itself, she said that Disney could improve communication with students.
“There’s a lot of unknown factors going in,” Eddlemon said.
Marketing senior Ethan Olsen participated in the Disney College Program from August 2018 to July 2019 as a character attendant, performed in the Christmas parade and even met Angela Kinsey, the actress who portrays Angela Martin on NBC's hit comedy, “The Office.”
Although Olsen loved his job, other students placed in less favorable roles like housekeeping or custodial were not fond of their daily activities
“Personally, I really enjoyed the experience, but I do know there are some people who don’t love it as much," Olsen said. "I think an improvement for them could be a transfer of roles."
Many members of the DCP sing its praises, but as applications open for the fall and fall advantage programs, Casiño wants to offer future applicants words of wisdom.
“Treat it like a job. At the end of the day it still is a job,” Casino said. “They’re looking for someone who can do the job—not just someone who happens to love Disney.”