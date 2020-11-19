Interim Interview

LSU's Interim President, Tom Galligan sits in his office on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 during an interview at the University Administrations building on LSU's campus.

 Ben Caplan

Interim President Tom Galligan explained in an email Thursday afternoon that when he took the position of interim president to "remain open, transparent and communicative no matter what the situation" including the university's efforts to improve the handling of sexual violence and Title IX violations at LSU.

The email explained that Husch Blackwell was chosen to conduct an assessment of the university's policies because it doesn't have ongoing business relationships with any LSU campuses, health centers or foundations. The firm was also picked for its expertise in higher education law.

The investigation is set to finish in early spring and the University will take action based on the results. 

"Words can't express how deeply troubling it is to face the prospect that LSU may have mishandled alleged cases of abuse or sexual assault," Galligan said. "In recent years, we have accomplished a lot in our reporting, investigating and processing of Title IX claims, but we can, will, and must do better."

Galligan also used the email to thank the victims that have come forward for their courage during this time. 

"I can only imagine how difficult that has been for them, and I appreciate their courage, which us inspirational and provides us with the determination to do better."

Executive Vice President Stacy Haynie and Galligan are meeting with LSU student leaders and the Baton Rouge Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center to learn how the University can do better in the future.

Galligan finished the message with a list of resources available for victims of sexual trauma and assault, including:

