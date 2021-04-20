Interim LSU President Thomas Galligan announced that he will withdraw from the University’s ongoing presidential search in an email on Tuesday.
“I have decided it is time for me to return to the Law Center and spend more time with my family and my students,” he said.
Galligan has recently faced criticism for the University's mishandling of Title IX cases and his reluctance to fire University officials who mishandled cases.
Galligan cited a lack of time spent with his children, grandchildren and students as his reason for stepping down.
“It has been and continues to be an honor to serve LSU as interim president, and I look forward to working with whomever is selected to fill the seat permanently,” Galligan said. “Thank you for all your hard work, dedication and support.”
Galligan will remain interim president as the University continues searching for a president to fill the seat permanently. He added that he will return to teaching at LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center.