The newly created International Alumni Chapter is attempting to connect LSU graduates from all around the world.
The chapter was started by Amrat Gandhi, who is from Inidia and graduated LSU in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering. After graduating, he felt a need to reconnect with the University.
“It's been three years since I graduated and I've been thinking ‘how do I give back?’” Gandhi said.
Gandhi eventually decided to create a chapter that would connect LSU attendees from around the globe, creating a support network for both current and prior students.
“There are LSU alumni all over the world,” Gandhi said. “[Foreign students] can reach out to [the chapter] and say ‘oh do you know anyone from Italy?’ and we can provide them with some people to help them make friends and feel safe.”
Vice President Bethan Taylor Evans is from the United Kingdom and graduated in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in history. Evans emphasized the chapter's purpose as a network to keep separated alumni connected.
“It is difficult to stay involved with the Tiger community when you don’t live in Baton Rouge,” Evans said. “Everyone who has joined the chapter holds LSU and their college memories close to their hearts and I think it’s important that we supply a service that helps alumni who have either moved away or came to LSU find that connection again.”
Evans also expressed an interest in using the chapter to host celebrations around the world for alumni to celebrate events like holidays and Mardi Gras together.
“In the future, I imagine an LSU alum Halloween event occurring in Oman and then four hours later that same event starting in Ireland,” Evans said.
Gandhi said he was considering hosting a chapter meeting in Baton Rouge once a year for the international alumni to reconnect.
As of now, the chapter holds virtual meetings and is still working on a system that allows members from around the globe in differing time zones to attend.
Chapter Treasurer Karan Bhatia, who now resides in California, said he was thankful for the opportunity the chapter gives alumni to get involved in LSU again. Bhatia is from India and graduated from the University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering.
“I feel immense pride in being addressed as a Tiger and this chapter has granted me an opportunity to serve and connect with those who feel just like me,” Bhatia said.