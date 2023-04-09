The International Student Association hosted an International Fusion event in the Student Union Theater on Thursday to promote diversity and understanding of all cultures at LSU through artistic performances.
The show featured 13 countries, and performers represented their culture through dances, singing, fashion and live music.
After the performances, a fashion walk highlighted clothing from numerous countries. Participants in different types of attire entertained the crowd with cultural walks and dances. The night concluded with a “Taste of the World” themed buffet to show another important aspect of international cultures.
“We organized the International Fusion where it’s a cultural representation from all different countries including the U.S. … also to create a festival with all people coming together and embracing the diversity at the same place,” said Ritu Ghose, president of ISA.
Fusion has been held since 2001, but this year’s event was the largest ever with 700 people in attendance, Ghose said. The event was also ISA’s biggest since it became an independent student organization and separated from the International Cultural Center in the fall 2022 semester, Ghose said.
The event hadn’t happened for the past two years, and Ghose said she wanted to change that when she became president of ISA.
“It was one of my goals that I [had] to bring back International Fusion,” Ghose said. “This is very important to represent the international students at LSU, and it also represents LSU’s diversity.”
When domestic students learn about the cultures of different countries, it helps international students feel like they belong and their traditions are valued, Ghose said. She encourages students to be familiar with the diversity at LSU because it creates a bond between individuals.
ISA aims to create harmony and inclusivity on campus with events like these, Ghose said.
“I think it's important for all LSU students to come here [to International Fusion] because if we want to create an environment which is inclusive, where all students from all around the world will feel like they belong here, they need to be a part of these kinds of activities,” Ghose said.
Hailey Carter, a biological sciences freshman, attended International Fusion to see all of the cultures represented at LSU and enjoy their dances and music.
“It gives a lot of insight to the different cultures,” Carter said. “Maybe you grew up in a really small town … so you believe a lot of stereotypes about a lot of cultures. But you come here and see that they are not true.”
Ayushi Patel is a member-at-large within ISA and a biological sciences senior. Patel said International Fusion is meant to educate people.
“LSU is made up of so many different cultures, and the fusion is where you can get exposure to all of those cultures and the diversity we have here on campus,” Patel said. “So, basically we were trying to intermingle the cultures, showcase the cultures of the world that exist here on campus.”
Patel believes it’s important for people to broaden their horizons on different cultures.
“I feel like you can only grow as a human being if you know what is out there in the world,” Patel said. “I think the perfect place to do that is these events where you can meet people from all over the world who have unique experiences you probably would never know of. These are our peers, right? They exist on campus, so why not get to know them and know more about the world, too?”
Reynold Hunter, a freshman English major, performed at the event with the Korean-pop club. The club performed dances to K-pop music to help people gain a higher understanding of K-pop culture, Hunter said. Fusion is where people can also learn to respect others, Hunter said.
“At LSU we have such a big international division. Half my friends are not even from America,” Hunter said. “So it’s really important to come to events like this to respect the people you are on campus with, to have a better understanding of where they come from and what they hold dear.”