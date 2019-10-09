Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks on the phone with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar before reportedly giving orders for the start of the military operation into Syria, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Minutes before Erdogan's announcement, Turkish jets began pounding suspected Syrian Kurdish positions in the Syrian town of Ras al Ayn, according to Turkish media reports.(Turkish Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool)