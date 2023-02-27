Internet outages were reported around campus at LSU on Monday afternoon.
Southeastern University also experienced outages, according to The Advocate.
Some students in the Himes Hall testing center were in the middle of exams during the outage and were forced to reschedule.
ITS is aware of an ongoing issue impacting numerous systems and applications including campus network access. We are looking into the issue and will provide more information as it becomes available.— LSU IT Services (@LSUITS) February 27, 2023
This story is developing; check back for updates.
Correction: A previous version of this story said Southern University was affected. The report has been corrected to show Southeastern University was affected.