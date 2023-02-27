Campus Photos

Internet outages were reported around campus at LSU on Monday afternoon.

Southeastern University also experienced outages, according to The Advocate.

Some students in the Himes Hall testing center were in the middle of exams during the outage and were forced to reschedule.

This story is developing; check back for updates.

Correction: A previous version of this story said Southern University was affected. The report has been corrected to show Southeastern University was affected.

