While LSU awaits the arrival of football season, some students are questioning the cost of its return amid COVID-19.

History senior Blake Lea Bueto believes some LSU community members are failing to report positive test results to keep football season alive.

“I think it’s a fact that the numbers are higher than they really are,” Bueto said. “There’s obviously several reasons why, but I think students aren’t being completely honest because if the number of cases gets too high, football season is off.”

LSU requires students, faculty and staff to report positive test results to the University through the daily symptom checker. It remains uncertain how many people are complying with this requirement.

Students tested for COVID-19 will be prioritized for football tickets regardless of date, Galligan says Students tested for COVID-19 since Aug. 15 will be prioritized for football tickets at the same rate, regardless of date, interim President To…

“There’s no way to really measure that,” Bueto said. “I could be positive today and lie on my symptom checker, and LSU would never know. There’s just no way to know for sure.”

There are no penalties for failing to submit symptom checker responses and the numbers are based on the honesty of responses.

As of Sept. 18, LSU reported 768 cases. Updates are posted every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the COVID-19 reporting dashboard.

Only 14 positive results were reported between Sept. 14 and Sept. 15. Earlier time frames showed higher numbers, with 123 positive results reported from Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.

LSU Athletics announced its new student ticket plan Monday, which includes priority consideration for students who complete a COVID-19 test and report their results to the University at any time after Aug. 15.

Galligan said the current priority date may be moved as the season progresses.

Students are the only group of fans that are being incentivized to get tested, according to LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. Other fans are encouraged to get tested but will not receive any priority consideration for doing so.

Sports administration senior James Connors said football season isn't a threat when it comes to testing.

“I don’t think it's an issue,” Connors said. “By giving ticket priority to kids who get tested, I think, if anything, football is encouraging students to go out and get tested.”

The number of LSU who got tested jumped from 4,000 to 5,000 after the testing incentive was announced, according to WAFB.

Connors also said he has faith in the LSU community.

“People love football, but I don’t think that’s a good enough reason for them to go and lie about their test results," Connors said.

Interim President Thomas Galligan told reporters in LSU's weekly press media briefing he was not aware of students hiding positive test results to preserve the season.

COVID-19 cases are rising; Interim President Galligan says LSU will continue ‘embracing’ regulations LSU Interim President Galligan said he is confident in the University’s ability to operate safely in the midst of COVID-19 despite the challen…

Nutrition and food science senior Claire Reinking said she understands the concern, but she remains optimistic.

“I see why that's concerning for people,” Reinking said. “But it's something that’s kinda out of our control. In the end, all that matters is that you don’t go to games if you’re feeling sick and practice social distancing if you do go.”