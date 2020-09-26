The University’s #MaskUpLSU movement uses the upcoming football season as an incentive to follow COVID-19 protocols. A July 3 post on LSU's social media accounts read, "Wear your mask so they can wear theirs."
#MaskUpLSU #MaskUpLa pic.twitter.com/1e3NLEEE2n— LSU (@LSU) July 3, 2020
A PSA with Ed Orgeron and team doctor Brent Bankston also encouraged students to stay home for the sake of football.
"It's essential that we all follow the CDC's and the government's recommendations regarding hand washing, social distancing and staying at home," Bankston said. "If we do that, we can save the football season in the fall."
You Think We'll Play Football? #StayHome pic.twitter.com/olvVFLw2a1— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 8, 2020
The sentiments have not gone without controversy. Political communication sophomore Kimsey Stewart referred to the posts as a "cop-out."
“Saying 'don’t go out and party because then we couldn’t have football,' I guess to me it sounds like, 'oh, so the hundreds of thousands of deaths couldn’t motivate you to not be selfish, but the possibility of no football can?” Stewart said.
Some social media users also criticized the post, calling it "tone deaf" and "inappropriate."
This is a little insensitive...don’t you think? 😐— hannah 🦋 (@hanmeaux) July 3, 2020
Interior design sophomore Isabella Godchaux agreed that regardless of football, people should be mindful of the impact being in big groups has on the pandemic. Godchaux was surprised college football is proceeding with COVID-19 so present on campus.
Mass communication sophomore Morgan Money said it was sad that the University prioritizes football over safety, but the method seems to be working.
“I feel like this phrase has a lot of logic,” Money said.
Money said since this campaign started, student parties have become more subdued, although they still exist.
Stewart said she sees the same students who post about staying home for football also post parties on their Instagram stories or private Snapchats. Stewart said the phrase started as a genuine attempt to stop the pandemic in the south by threatening something they care about, but was not successful.
“I think it originated from a good hearted attempt to get people to stop being selfish and pay attention to the pandemic because football is like a religion in the South,” Stewart said. “But I don’t think it actually accomplished that goal unfortunately.”
Money said it was ultimately the South’s obsession with football that started this phrase.
“Honestly, I feel like some random student said it and it took off,” Money said. “There’s no other explanation for why we fixated on football other than this is Louisiana and football season is life.”
Pre-nursing freshman Madison Camp said she was looking forward to football season and hoping to achieve the full college experience.
“I want to experience the college life, but I feel like I am not getting the full experience,” Camp said. “Sometimes I miss out on events because I am worried about getting sick. I do not think that the use of this phrase is effective. Everyone is having parties still, and people keep getting sick.”