Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **LINGERING IMPACTS FROM LAURA WILL EASE THROUGH TONIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - ALL WATCHES AND WARNINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 280 MILES NORTH-NORTHWEST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 300 MILES NORTHWEST OF GULFPORT MS - 33.4N 92.8W - STORM INTENSITY 50 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 15 DEGREES AT 15 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM LAURA IS LOCATED OVER SOUTHERN ARKANSAS. LINGERING IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI WILL CONTINUE TO EASE TONIGHT. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: MINOR IMPACTS FROM HEAVY RAIN ARE STILL A CONCERN ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS FLOOD WATERS HAVING FURTHER IMPACTS OF LIMITED POTENTIAL. * SURGE: LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL SURGE IMPACTS EXPECTED. MINOR COASTAL FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE AROUND THE TIME OF HIGH TIDE THURSDAY. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. * WIND: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO RETURN TO EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL LOCAL AUTHORITIES GIVE THE ALL CLEAR. ALLOW TIME FOR OFFICIALS TO INSPECT BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES AND TO MARK WASHED-OUT ROADS. IF USING A GENERATOR, AVOID CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING BY FOLLOWING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED BY THE MANUFACTURER. OPERATE YOUR GENERATOR IN A WELL-VENTILATED SPACE OUTSIDE OF YOUR LIVING AREA AND AWAY FROM OPEN DOORS AND WINDOWS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- AS IT PERTAINS TO THIS EVENT...THIS WILL BE THE LAST LOCAL STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA REGARDING THE EFFECTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE HAZARDS UPON THE AREA.