The Reveille, LSU's award-winning student news organization, is introducing a mobile app accessible through the Apple Store and Google Play console.

Launched in August, this app delivers an exciting new approach to journalism by providing daily news, sports and entertainment updates surrounding the LSU community. Any breaking news, weather alerts and top stories will also be provided.

As LSU's student body grows, so has the esteemed collegiate newspaper.

Today, more than 70 student journalists and editors work for The Reveille each semester.

The Reveille has increased its print publication from once to twice each week as well as adding a weekly digital newsletter. Fall 2019 editor-in-chief, Caleb Greene, described these exciting improvements more thoroughly in a column.

"With just a few finger strokes, students will have access to decades of Reveille stories on the long-overdue app."

Since 1887, the student-led news outlet has transformed immensely. From strictly producing newspapers to now having multiple avenues for news, the Reveille is better than it's ever been.