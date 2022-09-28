Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS IN SOUTH MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA... .In coordination with state fire weather officials, along with the combination of low relative humidity and winds near 20 mph with higher gusts, critical fire weather thresholds may be met across portions of Mississippi and Louisiana. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER HAZARDS FOR SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI... * AFFECTED AREA...Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Wilkinson, Lower Plaquemines, Amite, Lower St. Bernard, Pike, Northern Tangipahoa, Walthall, Southeast St. Tammany, Western Orleans, Pearl River, Eastern Orleans, Northern St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, Hancock, Central Tangipahoa, Harrison, Lower Tangipahoa, Jackson, Northern Livingston, Southern Livingston, Western Ascension, Eastern Ascension, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&