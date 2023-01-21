Single mom Ashly Addison has taken her son to more hospital visits than she can remember.
Her son, Bryson, a patient at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, has told her he doesn’t feel normal because of his medical condition. That feeling fades away when he’s with students from Dance Marathon at LSU, a student organization that raises money for children and families at the hospital.
He talks, dances and does homework with the LSU students and the other “miracle kids” who they’ve come to see as a second family, his mother said.
“To have somebody that he could connect with on this level, it means a lot to me,” she said.
Dance Marathon hosted its fourth annual Winter Wonderland Gala Saturday night at the Baton Rouge Marriott for donors, the organization’s alumni and families from the hospital. Sarah Galli, a digital advertising senior and the president of Dance Marathon at LSU, said they’ve been planning the event since August.
“The main point is to celebrate…what the people in this room have done for Dance Marathon,” Galli said.
Community members and families from Our Lady of the Lake enjoyed dinner, games and a silent auction with donated items. Attendees could bid on jewelry, spa services, New Orleans Pelicans basketball tickets and other items to add to Dance Marathon’s fundraising tally.
Dance Marathon partnered with Campus Federal and other companies to put on the event.
“It's really cool to see how the community is turning out for Dance Marathon and for the hospital and for the miracle kids,” said Delaney Mobley, a political communication sophomore and Dance Marathon’s vice president of marketing.
The LSU chapter has raised over $1.7 million since 2013, according to its website. Galli said the total includes $214,000 last year alone. The organization holds events throughout the year, culminating in a 12-hour dance event in April where students and benefiting families celebrate.
Jennifer Guillory, a single mom of three, has taken her daughter Kelli on 74 hospital stays because of her genetic disorder. But when Kelli’s with the students at Dance Marathon, she doesn’t have to think about that, Guillory said.
“It's like we've gained family—and not just the students, but the other families that are there,” Guillory said.
She said LSU students visit her daughter when she’s in the hospital or send a video if they can’t.
“That just melts a single mom's heart because we're alone a lot of the times with raising these kids,” Guillory said.
The donations make a difference to Our Lady of the Lake, which serves at least 100,000 children a year, according to Teddi Hessburg, the senior director of events for Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, who attended the gala.
“It's not something you usually get to do with other charities…You don't get to see the people behind the curtain that you're raising money for…And [these events] make one part of their life just a little bit better,” Galli said.
Guillory said the support from the LSU students has been a blessing.
“My kids absolutely adore each and every one of them,” she said.
Dance Marathon plans to host other fundraising events throughout the semester, including Together Today from Feb 2. to Feb 3. and a Battle of the Bars later in the semester. The culminating dance event will be April 15.
Anyone interested in joining Dance Marathon or donating can view their website here.