Though LSU’s campus is known for its “stately oaks” year round, Japanese magnolia trees are recognized as a school icon during their peak blooming time of the late winter.
This year, the small trees bloomed early, signifying an early spring.
The magnolias come a variety of coloring including white, lavender-pink, rose-purple, dark reddish purple and light yellow, according to the LSU Ag Center.
Most of the Japanese magnolias on LSU’s campus are of the lavender-pink variety.
Marketing junior Regan Broussard said she always believed the trees were beautiful, but her horticulture class gave her a deeper appreciation for the magnolias.
“They’ve been a big part of LSU’s landscaping for years,” Broussard said. “They’re pretty cool because they’re one of the few plants that bloom during this time.”
The Japanese magnolia is a hybrid of several types of magnolias, according to the LSU Ag Center. Those found on campus are the result of the crossing of the lily magnolia and the Yulan magnolia. Its Latin name is the Magnolia x soulangiana.
Horticulture Manager Ethan Mott said the trees require very little maintenance once they reach a certain age. They require fertilization in the early stages, but require little else later.
“They take care of themselves pretty much,” Mott said. “The only thing you might have to do is keep them off of the building or sidewalks so that people don't hit their heads.”
The trees grow to be between 15 and 25 feet tall.
Mott said he believes the magnolias are beautiful even when they are not blooming.
“People don’t really notice them, but they have a beautiful leaf as well in my opinion,” Mott said. “They’re just a beautiful plant.”
They usually bloom around the same time every year unless unnatural weather occurs in the area, according to Mott.
The magnolias are common across Louisiana landscapes.
Broussard said they remind her of home.
“I’m from Mandeville, Louisiana, and my grandma actually had one in her backyard,” Broussard said. “So the ones on campus remind me a little bit of home. It's really nice, and I think a lot of other people can relate to that.”
Many local nurseries carry Japanese magnolias along with several other varieties of the trees.
The early months of the year are the best time to plant them, according to the LSU Ag Center.