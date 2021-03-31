Gov. John Bell Edward has added Laurie Lipsey Aronson to the University's Board of Supervisors, according to an AP reporter. This would make Aronson the third current woman on the board.
. @LouisianaGov has added a third woman to the #LSU Board of Supervisors: Laurie Lipsey Aronson. He's received criticism that the 16-member board has few women on it, particularly as LSU has come under fire for its mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations. #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) March 31, 2021
Aronson is the daughter of Richard Lipsey, a major University benefactor and a former chair of Louisiana Board of Regents.