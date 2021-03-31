Election 2019 Louisiana Governor Medicaid

FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards smiles as he describes the end of a legislative session in 2019 that saw his teacher pay raise and education spending plans win final passage. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

 Melinda Deslatte

Gov. John Bell Edward has added Laurie Lipsey Aronson to the University's Board of Supervisors, according to an AP reporter. This would make Aronson the third current woman on the board. 

Aronson is the daughter of Richard Lipsey, a major University benefactor and a former chair of Louisiana Board of Regents. 

Load comments