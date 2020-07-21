Ever wondered what a Reveille interview is like?
Join the Reveille on Friday, July 24, at 2 p.m. to see our reporters in a live interview with LSU Interim President Tom Galligan and Vice President and Executive Provost Stacia Haynie via Zoom.
The topic of discussion will be concerns for the upcoming fall semester, what will need to happen for the University to transition back into online only learning and other important issues.
Join us and see how we conduct our interviews and listen to what the University officials have planned for faculty, staff and students this fall semester.
Click here for the Zoom meeting link.