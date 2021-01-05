East Baton Rouge Judge Janice Clark ruled in favor of Samantha Brennan in her case against LSU Dec. 29. Clark ordered the University to release an unredacted copy of the police report to USA Today as well as making monetary reparations, according to a USA Today report. Former LSU student Samantha Brennan sued LSU in October for withholding Title IX documents from her regarding the investigation with former football player Derrius Guice, who allegedly photographed her without her consent in 2016.

The University argued that names were redacted in the report to protect the privacy of all students who were involved and to preserve the integrity of the investigation, and that they were by law required to do so. Brennan's council argued that since the names are now public and Brennan on multiple occasions verified her intent to not pursue charges, LSU was not required to redact the names or wait on releasing the reports.