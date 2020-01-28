Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.