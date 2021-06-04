The LSU chapter of Kappa Sigma reached a settlement with the university that will allow the fraternity to remain on campus after an investigation found the chapter responsible for endangerment, coercive behavior, failure to comply and alcohol violations, The Advocate reported.

Since January, Kappa Sigma has been on an interim suspension for an "alcohol medical transport for a student" during a rush week party and a large party that violated pandemic restrictions. Additional allegations surfaced in late March, when the chapter was accused of hazing violations, throwing an unauthorized party and serving alcohol to underage students and breaking COVID-19 protocols.

The settlement, struck on June 1, drops some allegations against the chapter, like hazing, and places it on a deferred suspension until 2022 and disciplinary probation until 2023.

"I am hopeful that the Chapter is prepared to comply with the terms and timeline set forth above," LSU Vice President for Student Affairs Jeremiah Shinn, wrote in a letter to the fraternity. "However, failure to comply with the terms and timeline will result in additional sanctions and/or an extension of the sanctions outlined in this letter, up to and including a full suspension and a revocation of recognition."

As part of the settlement, the fraternity's "living quarters" cannot have alcohol or illegal drugs. But the chapter can still serve drinks to students of age at parties as long as they properly register the event and have a third party vendor on site.

The fraternity is also required to review each member to see if they are "committed to the ideals of Kappa Sigma, the terms of [the settlement agreement] and the LSU Code of Student Conduct." The settlement calls for more alumni supervision, advising and mentorship.

Kappa Sigma was placed on probation in 2017 after LSU found it responsible for hazing, endangerment, alcohol and drug offenses. The chapter received two "letters of reprimand" in 2015 and 2016. The Advocate reported that seven complaints were filed against the fraternity between 2016 and 2019.