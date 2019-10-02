It was raining KATS and dogs at the LSU Parade Ground on Wednesday. Kappa Alpha Theta hosted a day of service for the LSU community where they provided students with scantrons, pens, snacks and most importantly dogs to help alleviate students' stress during midterms.
The event was a sight for sore eyes with a giant, vibrant poster and students petting dogs as they lounged around. There were tables set up with chips and cookies, pencils and tall stacks of scantrons, all up for the taking.
The dogs sported cute Halloween themed hats and were as happy as could be. When asked what brought them to the event, multiple students responded by saying it was definitely the dogs.
President of Kappa Alpha Theta Emily Ritchart explained the organization hosts a National Day of Service for all Theta chapters in honor of their founder’s birthday. The LSU chapter puts on KATs and Dogs for the day of service to help students de-stress around midterms.
“We hope to make an impact on the LSU Community by providing fun events for our service and philanthropy,” Ritchart said.
But if you missed on these canines, don't worry. KATS and Dogs is only one of many dog-related stress relief opportunities. Troy H. Middleton Library, continuing its dog therapy program, will have the LSU Tiger HATS Dog Therapy event on Oct. 24. Students can also participate in the date-a-dog program at Companion Animal Alliance, a local animal shelter.