Election day might be weeks away, but important voting deadlines are coming up soon in Louisiana.

Louisiana governor hopefuls will face off in a primary election on Oct. 14. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two performers will battle it out in the general election on Nov. 18.

Here's a list of important dates to make sure you're ready to vote.

Primary deadlines

Sept. 13: Last day to register to vote in person or by mail

Sept. 23: Last day to register to vote online

Oct. 10: Deadline to request a mail ballot from the registrar (except for military and overseas voters*)

Oct. 13: Last day for the registar to receive your mail ballot (except for military and overseas voters*)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 7: You can vote early through these dates

Oct. 14: Primary day!

*You can see special provisions for military and overseas voters here.

General election deadlines

Oct. 18: Last day to register to vote in person or by mail

Oct. 28: Last day to register to vote online

Nov. 14: Deadline to request a mail ballot from the registrar (except for military and overseas voters)

Nov. 17: Last day for the registar to receive your mail ballot (except for military and overseas voters)

Nov. 3 - Nov. 11: You can vote early through these dates

Nov. 18: Election day!

Where do I vote?

When the day comes, if you're voting in person, you'll head to your designated polling place to cast your ballot. 

You can find the early voting locations here. For voting on the day of the primary or general election, check here for your location by searching your voter registration.

