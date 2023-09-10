Election day might be weeks away, but important voting deadlines are coming up soon in Louisiana.
Louisiana governor hopefuls will face off in a primary election on Oct. 14. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two performers will battle it out in the general election on Nov. 18.
Here's a list of important dates to make sure you're ready to vote.
Primary deadlines
Sept. 13: Last day to register to vote in person or by mail
Sept. 23: Last day to register to vote online
Oct. 10: Deadline to request a mail ballot from the registrar (except for military and overseas voters*)
Oct. 13: Last day for the registar to receive your mail ballot (except for military and overseas voters*)
Sept. 30 - Oct. 7: You can vote early through these dates
Oct. 14: Primary day!
*You can see special provisions for military and overseas voters here.
General election deadlines
Oct. 18: Last day to register to vote in person or by mail
Oct. 28: Last day to register to vote online
Nov. 14: Deadline to request a mail ballot from the registrar (except for military and overseas voters)
Nov. 17: Last day for the registar to receive your mail ballot (except for military and overseas voters)
Nov. 3 - Nov. 11: You can vote early through these dates
Nov. 18: Election day!
Where do I vote?
When the day comes, if you're voting in person, you'll head to your designated polling place to cast your ballot.
You can find the early voting locations here. For voting on the day of the primary or general election, check here for your location by searching your voter registration.