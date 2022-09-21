For many students, running is often a worst-case scenario to avoid being late to class. But for one elective on campus, running is what makes the grade.
Andrea Shaggy, a kinesiology graduate assistant, teaches five sections of beginning jogging during the fall semester, inspired by her own experience playing field hockey for years.
“I still use the warmups from my high school days to prepare students for the day,” Shaggy said.
During the class, KIN 1115, Shaggy implements warmups and running activities that focus on leg muscles like the quads, hamstrings and calves to lessen injury-prone running.
Shaggy paces each running activity to help students of various skill levels stay engaged, understanding that each student has a running tolerance and wants them to work toward longer running stamina.
“Mixing a combination of long-distance endurance and break periods allows students to see their running potential,” she said. “As I decrease breaks in between long-distance exercises, I notice each student’s realization of their maximum running peak.”
In addition to solo running, Shaggy incorporates activities like partner relay racing to build teamwork and confidence after constant running assignments.
“I want each student to keep themselves and their classmates motivated,” she said. “Positive reinforcement promoted throughout the class can impact a person’s physical strengths.”
While the class itself may be structured differently, Shaggy still uses pen and paper tests for assessments like midterm exams. She also requires students to make presentations on good running habits and running equipment.
Performance in the class is also assessed through timed runs. A timed 2.5K run and a timed 5K run will test the student’s running power and progress throughout the class, Shaggy said, adding that the running exercises prepare students for the challenge of a timed race.
Shaggy encourages students to try running regardless of negative past experiences with the activity, explaining that education on proper running shoes, eating habits and exercise routines teach students what’s needed to accomplish a successful run.
“This class’s activities can be used in any instance outside of class,” she said. “Students can implement these activities and strive for better eating and fitness habits.”
In addition to a healthy lifestyle, regularly running can help combat stress and improve memory retention, according to an article from Brigham Young University.
Mass communication sophomore Jordyn Wilson heard about the class from a friend. She felt that beginning jogging would be an easy elective to take since the main objective is running; however, she realized this was not the case and that constant running would be the standard.
At times, she felt that she wouldn't be able to make the times needed to complete her runs.
“There were moments where I felt that my back was against the wall regarding my strength,” Wilson said. “Nothing was more satisfying than being able to look at my Apple watch and see my running times declining and my accomplishments. I feel incredible.”
Wilson believes students should take the class but warns of its tiresome effects.
“People taking this running class have to be ready to make a commitment,” Wilson said. “The exercise tactics are not for kicks and giggles.”
Wilson said that Shaggy’s activities and endurance training makes the class easier and allows her to see her progress.
Wilson also said that she learned about the proper jogging materials to wear and the correct running form. She believes that the running activities in class have improved her strength.
Kinesiology junior Faith Jackson chose beginning jogging as a kinesiology elective. She said she gained much more than simply passing an elective.
Before enrolling in the class, Jackson had trouble running laps continuously without stopping. Now, she knows helpful breathing techniques and uses Shaggy’s warmup exercises outside of class to strengthen her endurance.
Jackson is now able to endure runs with longer stamina.
“Before this class, walking to class and climbing trees was my only exercise,” Jackson said. “This class taught me breathing techniques that assist me in all of my activities.”