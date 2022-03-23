A tornado ripped through East New Orleans Tuesday night, killing one, injuring multiple others and causing extensive damage. Over 16,000 residents lost power after the tornado destroyed multiple homes and infrastructure in the Arabi area of St. Bernard Parish, according to The Advocate.
Tornado warnings were first issued for areas south of New Orleans around 7 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., the tornado touched down near the Mississippi River and then moved north through Arabi. St. Bernard Parish Officials said 25-year-old Connor Lambert was killed when the tornado struck, according to WWL.
Videos taken by residents in and around Arabi tracked the massive twister as it destroyed homes and downed power lines in its path.
Large damaging tornado moving through parts of the New Orleans metro this evening. Extensive damage reported Lower 9/ Arabi area. pic.twitter.com/sfqQLQr31K— Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) March 23, 2022
Heartbreaking scene from New Orleans Metro. Significant damage reported in Arabi/Lower Ninth Ward. 📸Clint, Chalmette looking towards Arabi. @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/oZA1sI74hZ— Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) March 23, 2022
In the morning, photos of the aftermath show homes reduced to rubble while others are left without roofs or with living rooms exposed. Residents lined the streets as search efforts wane and clean-up begins.
Extensive #Tornado #damage in Arabi, La after a violent tornado ripped through the New Orleans metro last night. #NOLA #LaWx #Arabi pic.twitter.com/cE9giCLeuN— WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) March 23, 2022
National Weather Service officials said the damage caused by the tornado was consistent with at least an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. An EF-3 tornado is characterized by estimated wind speeds of 158 mph to 206 mph and severe damage to homes, vehicles and forested areas. The NWS announced plans to conduct damage surveys Wednesday.
Around 16,000 customers of utility companies, Entergy and Cleco in the East New Orleans area lost electricity Tuesday night, according to NOLA.com. Entergy reported that many areas are still without power into Wednesday, including most of Arabi.
LSU President William F. Tate commented on the disaster.
“To our neighbors in New Orleans and other parishes impacted by the tornadoes in southern Louisiana we stand ready to help,” Tate said in a Tweet. “My thoughts and prayers are with all impacted.”
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency following damage caused by the tornado. The governor announced plans to travel to affected areas to assess damages Wednesday.
A second tornado touched down east of Mandeville, but NWS officials said damage was minimal.
“Our prayers are with St. Bernard Parish tonight,” Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said on Twitter. “Our BR Fire Department is joining a team of first responders from Central, Zachary, and West Feliciana to support on the ground,” Broome said.
The National Guard, Louisiana State Police, and Baton Rouge first responders came to assist search and clean-up efforts, according to St. Bernard Parish President, Guy McInnis.
“The support is overwhelming,” McInnis said during a press meeting Tuesday night.
McInnis urged those outside the area who want to offer support to contact police or fire officials first. “We're asking any community out there that’s willing to help to call us first before you come,” he said.
Despite the tragedy, McInnis remains optimistic.
“I feel very confident,” he said. “We’re going to come out of this better than we were before.”